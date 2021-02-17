Netflix and Tim Burton to scare up a live-action Wednesday Addams series

Screenshot : Netflix

If you’ve ever wanted to witness the coming-of-age of cartoonist Charles Addams’ iconic character Wednesday Addams, Netflix has got your back. The streamer has commissioned an eight-episode young adult series centered on her with Tim Burton onboard as the director and executive producer. The show, titled Wednesday, is created by Smallville’s Al Gough and Miles Millar.



There have been various iterations of Wednesday Addams on-screen and on-stage over the years, with the most memorable being Christina Ricci’s portrayal of her in the original live-action The Addams Family (1991) and its sequel Addams Family Values (1993). Chloë Grace Moretz voiced her most recently in the 2019 animated film.

But this series is less about the Addams family overall and more about the titular character’s time at Nevermore Academy. Like any student in most supernatural YA drama nowadays (see: Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Legacies, Nancy Drew), Wednesday will navigate tangled relationships, master her psychic abilities, and thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town while solving the mystery involving her parents from 25 years ago. Hopefully she retains her dark, sadistic, spider-loving side. Let the casting wishlist commence!