NBC’s Good Girls returns, and Oprah talks to Meghan and Harry

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Sunday, March 7. All times are Eastern.

Top pick

Good Girls (NBC, 10 p.m., fourth-season premiere): “With its solid first two seasons, NBC’s crime dramedy Good Girls established itself as enjoyably escapist TV. The main plot—three suburban women rob a grocery store to make ends meet but end up working for a wanted criminal as their personal lives crumble—was elevated by the show’s dark humor and commentary about society’s expectations of women and the struggles of the working class. The lead trio of Christina Hendricks, Mae Whitman, and Retta delivered remarkable performances as Beth Boland, Annie Marks, and Ruby Hill, respectively. A middling season three couldn’t take the luster off this ensemble, and they continue to shine in season four, even as the newest episodes rehash similar arcs without much character development.” Read the rest of Saloni Gajjar’s Good Girls review.

Oprah With Meghan And Harry: A CBS Primetime Special (CBS, 8 p.m., two-hour special): But with apologies to Christina Hendricks, Retta, and Mae Whitman, this is the thing likely to dominate the news and social media for the night (and probably longer).

Regular coverage

American Gods (Starz, 8 p.m.)

Shameless (Showtime, 9 p.m.)

The Walking Dead (AMC, 9 p.m.)

Wild card

Pennyworth (Epix, 9 p.m., mid-season premiere): Speaking of young, hot Brits with nice cheekbones and young, hot actors on cable dramas you’re familiar with but maybe haven’t actually seen, Epix’s young, hot Alfred returns tonight. Here’s some of what our own Sam Barsanti had to say about the early part of Pennyworth’s second season: