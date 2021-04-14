NBC orders up Demi Lovato comedy pilot Hungry

Demi Lovato Photo : Rich Fury/Getty Images for OBB Media

A decade-plus since she got her first big break, toiling hard in the Disney Channel’s bankable tween mines, musician Demi Lovato is headed back to TV. Specifically, the Grammy-nominated performer has, per Variety, scored a pilot order for a new comedy at NBC, titled Hungry. Per the logline, the series is about friends in a food issues group who “ look for love, success, and the perfect thing in the fridge that’s going to make it all better.”

The proposed series, which previously got a put pilot commitment from the network, comes with strong Will & Grace DNA pumping through its televisual nuclei . Sean Hayes, who’s gotten heavily into TV production in the last few years, is set to executive produce, while Suzanne Martin, who wrote on the show’s revival season, is Hungry’s pilot writer and producer . Lovato herself, meanwhile, had a recurring guest star role on the Will & Grace revival, playing Will’s surrogate in several episodes of its 11th season.

Hungry is being described as a single-camera comedy; no word yet on who else will be showing up to accompany Lovato back to her old TV haunts.