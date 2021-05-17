NBC goes all in on Jimmy Fallon and renews The Tonight Show for 5 years

The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon

NBC Universal is keeping Jimmy Fallon around for a long time. The Tonight Show host will continue his run for at least another five years. Susan Rovner, the chairman of entertainment content for TV and streaming, announced the renewal during an interview with Hoda Kotb during the NBCUniversal upfront. The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon premiered in 2014, and he is the sixth host of The Tonight Show franchise. The Roots is the show’s house band and Steve Higgins is the announcer.

Under his new five-year deal with NBCU, Fallon will also develop The Kids Show Tonight, another late night program hosted by young people that will premiere directly on Peacock. It will also film in 30 Rock’s Studio 6A, opposite to Fallon’s Studio 6B. The late night host is also developing a revival for Password, the popular Bob Stewart game show. Fallon often plays the game in certain segments of his show with celebrity guests.

Fallon is also set to host That’s My Jam, which is based on one of his popular segments like “Roots Name That Song” and “Wheel of Music Impressions.” It’s a primetime show that will see two celebrity teams compete for charity in a series of games that involve music, trivia, dance, and other performances.



That’s not all. NBC is also working on an animated series based on Fallon’s children’s books. 5 More Sleeps ‘Til Christmas is a holiday special about a kid excitedly counting down the days until Santa’s arrival. Mama And Dada will be based on his books Your Baby’s First Word Will Be Dada and Everything Is Mama.

Fallon’s professional relationship with NBC goes all the way back to 1998 when he started out on Saturday Night Live as a featured player. Since then, he’s hosted Late Night With Jimmy Fallon from 2009-2014 before moving on to The Tonight Show, where he’s been firmly rooted for at least half a decade more.