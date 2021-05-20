Brooklyn Nine-Nine Photo : Jordin Althaus/NBC

It’s been far too long since we got to hang out with the wacky cops of Brooklyn’s 99th precinct on NBC’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine. So long, in fact, that the basic idea of cops—wacky or otherwise—has become significantly less appealing to the American public. Back in February, NBC announced that the series would be coming to an end after its upcoming eighth season, and though nobody came right out with a statement how cops are bad and the show is ending because of that, Terry Crews, Andy Samberg, and Andre Braugher all acknowledged that the show had found itself in a difficult position after the Black Lives Matter protests in 2020.

NBC has now shared the premiere date for season eight of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, as well as a very brief and ominous synopsis, with Deadline reporting that the end of the show will begin with two back-to-back episodes on Thursday, August 12 (during the Tokyo Olympics, which are definitely happening). Here’s that ominous synopsis: “Jack and the squad must try to balance their personal lives and their professional lives over the course of a very difficult year.” What makes the year difficult? Is it COVID? Is it police officers killing Black people? Both, like in real life? We only have to wait a few more months to find out.