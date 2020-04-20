Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Nathan Lane and Natalie Dormer on bringing chaos to the new Penny Dreadful

Marah Eakin
Penny Dreadful’s second iteration, City Of Angels, premieres on Showtime April 26, and brings along with it a world of new macabre characters, inner turmoil, and American racism. Set in 1930s Los Angeles, City Of Angels finds a pair of detectives investigating some racist murders, all while drama is swirling in some of the city’s most distinctive neighborhoods. There are also demons—and religious radio!—in play, making for a very interesting set of on-screen twists and turns.

The A.V. Club talked to Nathan Lane and Natalie Dormer, two stars of the upcoming season, about their roles as a hard-nosed detective and an identity-morphing demon, respectively. In the clip above, the pair dive into the nature of good versus evil, as well as expound on the creepy-crawlies that really got them going as kids.

