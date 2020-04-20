Penny Dreadful’s second iteration, City Of Angels, premieres on Showtime April 26, and brings along with it a world of new macabre characters, inner turmoil, and American racism. Set in 1930s Los Angeles, City Of Angels finds a pair of detectives investigating some racist murders, all while drama is swirling in some of the city’s most distinctive neighborhoods. There are also demons—and religious radio!—in play, making for a very interesting set of on-screen twists and turns.

The A.V. Club talked to Nathan Lane and Natalie Dormer, two stars of the upcoming season, about their roles as a hard-nosed detective and an identity-morphing demon, respectively. In the clip above, the pair dive into the nature of good versus evil, as well as expound on the creepy-crawlies that really got them going as kids.