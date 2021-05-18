Screenshot : NatGeo

In an effort to keep up with modern tastes, NatGeo (not to be confused with your daddy’s National Geographic) has spent the last few years dipping its toes in the world of scripted dramas. Last year, they unveiled a new pandemic-based anthology series called The Hot Zone—which we assume is also the name of one of the many Chippendales biopics in development. The latest installment has the subtitle “Anthrax,” which means that it isn’t about the seminal 80s thrash band but rather that period after 9/11 when everyone feared getting parcels of poison mail.

The Hot Zone: Anthrax also now has a teaser trailer that makes anyone unfamiliar with the show wonder, “is this a docu-series with Daniel Dae Kim and Tony Goldwyn doing the dramatizations”? Well, it’s a full-blown limited-series event and Kim’s first chance to shine as a lead, so back off! Sorry for getting aggro there. The three-night event begins on November 28.

Kim stars as FBI Special Agent Matthew Ryker (great name) as he investigates the person behind a string of attempted anthrax poisonings via the mail. Soon, Ryker finds “himself ensnared in an unstable web of psychological warfare” and enlists the help of microbiologist Bruce Ivins (Goldwyn), who “becomes embroiled in the hunt.” With all this ensuring and embroiling, it’s hard not to expect a taut thriller in the vein of National Geographic’s The Hot Zone. T he network claims the first series is its most-watched scripted series of all time after it crushed Genius: Einstein with its undeniable hotness.

