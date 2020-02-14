In its retelling of the drug war, and the complicated relationship between Mexico and the United States therein, Narcos: Mexico has enough material for multiple seasons worth of stories. So, how does the series plot out a decades-spanning saga on an episode-by-episode basis? That’s precisely what we asked showrunner Eric Newman at a press junket in advance of Narcos: Mexico’s season two premiere on Netflix. Newman, as it turns out, has a game plan, and he was more than happy to share how this new batch of episodes fits into that puzzle. He teased how Operation: Leyenda introduces us to Scoot McNairy’s Walt Breslin—a “new kind of agent”—who would really shake up the status quo. We also got into a discussion about the ironic notion of spoilers for a show like Narcos, and why he embraces its “Wikipedia factor.”

Narcos: Mexico’s second season is available to stream now on Netflix.