Muppets Now star Walter does a spot-on impression of his idol, Kermit The Frog

Marah Eakin
Casual Muppet fans may remember Walter as the forlorn protagonist at the center of 2011's Jason Segel-penned film The Muppets. In that film, he struggled to find his place in the world, wondering if he was “Man Or Muppet,” ultimately deciding to strike out with his idols, The Muppets, and make his way in the showbiz. As Muppets Now viewers will find out, that process is still ongoing, as Walter acts as the show’s sort of internet everyman, the fan behind the scenes asking the wacky gang to show us their hidden talents. (Kermit’s great at photobombing, as we find out.) The A.V. Club talked to Walter about what it’s like to work with his idols and quickly found out he does a pretty mean Frog.

