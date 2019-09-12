Photo: Jordan Kirk (FX)

Here's what's happening in the world of television for Thursday, September 12. All times are Eastern.



Top pick

Mr. Inbetween (FX, 10 p.m.): Perhaps you missed Mr. Inbetween’s first season. No shame in that! There’s a lot of TV out there, and this half-hour comedy from creator-star Scott Ryan and director-executive producer Nash Edgerton, which centers on a lethal criminal-for-hire and attentive father trying to find some work-life balance, isn’t as flashy as some of the other shows on FX. But two quick notes: First, you could watch the entire first season in less than three hours; second, such an endeavor would be well worth your time.

An additional inducement: Check out this exclusive clip, in which Ray Shoesmith (Ryan) does some light negotiating with a client, played by Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood and Mindhunter’s Charles Manson, Damon Herriman.

The second season, which FX recently upped to 11 episodes, premieres tonight. So go on, get caught up. You’ve got plenty of time.

Regular coverage

DuckTales (Disney Channel, 3 p.m.): second season finale

Wild card

The I-Land (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.): The complete first season of this Neil LaBute-created series lands today. In it, 10 strangers wake up on an island (Get it? An I-land?) without any memory of how they got there. But also, maybe it’s not really an island? And Kate Bosworth seems kind of nefarious?

No screeners for this puppy, but our sense is that it’s maybe doing a Lost-meets-The Matrix-meets-Lord Of The Flies situation. If that appeals, The I-Land awaits.