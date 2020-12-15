Most Likely To: The cast of The Wilds on who they were in high school

In The Wilds, eight teenage girls are cast into the wilderness, left to fend for themselves and to form a bond that—let’s face it—a wildly disparate group of high school kids probably would never form in other circumstances. There’s a beauty queen and a drug dealer, the girl that slept with someone too old for her, and the set of twins who each think the other has it better off. They’re all tasked with surviving in the wilderness, but over the course of the show’s first season, what becomes clear is that they’ve actually survived quite a lot already. But really, haven’t all teenage girls?

With that in mind, The A.V. Club set out to find out what the cast of The Wilds—Sarah Pidgeon, Mia Healey, Erana James, Jenna Clause, Reign Edwards, Helena Howard, Shannon Berry, and Sophia Ali—was like when they were all in high school. For some, it wasn’t that long ago, and for others it feels like a lifetime. Their thoughts and memories are in the clip above.

The Wilds is streaming now on Amazon Prime Video.