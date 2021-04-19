The Simpsons version of Morrissey, moaning about being a version of Morrissey. Screenshot : Animation Domination On FOX

The most recent Simpsons episode, “Panic on the Streets of Springfield,” featured a Benedict Cumberbatch-voiced character named Quilloughby. Lisa is inspired by Quilloughby, who previously fronted the fictional English post-punk band The Snuffs, until she’s disillusioned by attending a reunion concert where, as it turns out, he’s aged from a suavely brooding ‘80s icon into a bloated singer who has rejected veganism because he believes it was invented by foreigners. Morrissey, who bears more than a little resemblance to Quilloughby, doesn’t seem pleased with how the episode turned out if a Facebook post written by his agent is anything to go by.

Last night, Morrissey’s agent Peter Katsis issued a statement on the Morrissey Official Facebook group. He began by lamenting The Simpsons’ fall from “creating great insight into the modern cultural experience” to a show that’s “since degenerated to trying to capitalize on cheap controversy and expounding on vicious rumors.”



“[When] a show stoops so low to use harshly hateful tactics like showing the Morrissey character with his belly hanging out of his shirt (when he has never looked like that at any point in his career) [it] makes you wonder who the real hurtful, racist group is here,” Katsis continued. “Even worse—calling the Morrissey character out for being a racist without pointing out any specific instances, offers nothing. It only serves to insult the artist.”

(We have to assume the only reason the show didn’t address “specific instances” of Morrisey’s racism—or his other ... fascinating opinions—is because the show is ultimately only 20-odd minutes long.)



Katsis concludes by stating that Hank Azaria’s apology for voicing the character of Apu “says it all,” that The Simpsons “are the only ones who have stopped creating, and have instead turned unapologetically hurtful and racist,” and that , the show’s “viewership ratings have gone down ... badly over recent years.”



As to what long-running TV comedies Morrissey’s Facebook account does approve of, well, apparently “shows like SNL still do a great job at finding ways to inspire great satire.” If, for whatever reason, you’d like to read the post in its entirety, it’s available here.



