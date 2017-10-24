More than 2 sentences about Two Sentence Horror Stories

Photo : Stage 13 ( The CW )

Top pick

Two Sentence Horror Stories (The CW, 9 p.m.): There’s something endearingly fellow-kids-ish about the half-hour CW series that proudly proclaims itself to have been “inspired by the viral fan fiction of the two sentence horror genre.” (What?) As Jacob Oller at Paste succinctly put it, it may be “the first time a Reddit thread has gotten its own TV show.” And yet, we cannot deny that we are into it.

Case in point: “Tutorial,” which centers on a beauty vlogger whose camera captures an unexpected visitor.

And hey, while we’re talking about scary shit that involves streaming video, you could take this light TV day as your chance to finally sit down and watch Cam.

Either way, there are webcams and there are scares, so enjoy. Seriously, Cam rules.

Wild card

The Good Place season three (Netflix): The day you’ve been forking waiting for has arrived. (Technically, it arrived on Tuesday.)

The Good Place returns for its final season late next month, so you’ve got plenty of time to catch up (or, if you’re like us, re-watch).