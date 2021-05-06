Monica Lewinsky Photo : Bennett Raglin ( Getty Images )

In 2018, Ryan Murphy canceled plans to make an American Crime Story season about Bill Clinton’s impeachment after he met Monica Lewinsky at a party and realized that it would be “gross” for anyone other than her to tell her story. As the legend goes, Murphy told her that he would only make it if she wanted to be a producer, adding that she “should make all the goddamn money” from it. Over a year later, the project was picked back up—with Lewinsky on board as a producer—and penciled in for a premiere on September 27, 2020. That obviously didn’t happen, because it’s now April of 2021 and the show hasn’t been made yet, but Murphy has offered an interesting update on how it’s going.

Speaking with Variety, Murphy revealed that Lewinsky isn’t just getting her goddamn money and hanging out, she’s actually “involved with every script” and has offered “a lot of insights and thoughts” into the story. He referenced how The People V. O.J. Simpson “showed Marcia Clark in a different way” and he says Impeachment is going to do the same for Lewinsky. Impeachment: American Crime Story will star Clive Owen as Bill Clinton (still baffling), Edie Falco as Hillary Clinton, Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp, and Beanie Feldstein as Lewinsky. As noted above, it’s going to have premiered in September of last year. (We don’t know when it will actually premiere, though.)