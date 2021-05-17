Owen Wilson and Tom Hiddleston in Loki Screenshot : Disney+

We first got a glimpse of Owen Wilson as Mobius, Loki’s time travel parole officer of sorts, in last December’s trailer for Disney+’s Loki, where he calls out Loki for lying about not liking to talk. In an exclusive clip that aired during last night’s MTV Movie And TV Awards, we got to see an extended version of that interaction.



Advertisement

In the clip, Mobius formally introduces himself to Loki, who is handcuffed while riding the elevator with him at the Time Variance Authority. Loki ignores Mobius’ attempt for a handshake, because Loki’s not there for pleasantries—not to mention he’s shackled. “Are you taking me somewhere to kill me?,” asks a wary Loki. We see the exchange again where they banter about Loki’s blatant lie. Loki proves him right immediately, asking about his work at the TVA.

But no matter how honestly Mobius answers each question, Loki’s still not convinced any good could come of wherever Mobius is taking him. “The idea that your little club decides the fate of trillions of people across all of existence at the behest of three... space lizards? Yes, it’s funny. It’s absurd,” he says. Loki’s obviously proving Mobius right, so he calls Loki’s bluff, saying “I thought you didn’t like to talk.”

From last month’s trailer, we know that Loki has nothing to worry about. Mobius is actually going to ask for his help to fix the damage caused by the Tesseract. Loki doesn’t handle teamwork and being at the mercy of others well, so we’ll have to see if he fully complies, or if he’s up to his old, selfish tricks soon. The show premieres next month on June 11.

