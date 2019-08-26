Photo: Derek Blanks (MTV)

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Monday, August 26. All times are Eastern.



Top pick

2019 MTV Video Music Awards (MTV, 8 p.m.): When the VMAs come around every year, we generally know what to expect—faux-celebrity feuds, pseudo-spectacle, and average–to–above-average performances. Tonight is a bit different though, as Missy Elliott, this year’s Video Vanguard Award recipient and progenitor of some of the most iconic hip-hop music videos ever, will bless us with a VMA performance for the first time in 16 years. If that’s not a good enough reason to set your DVR, we don’t know what is.

Regular coverage

Lodge 49 (AMC, 10:01 p.m.)

The Terror: Infamy (AMC, 9 p.m.)

Wild card

Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.): After 13 years away from the spotlight, Dave Chappelle surprised the comedy world with an onslaught of stand-up specials in 2017: Deep In the Heart Of Texas, The Age Of Spin, Equanimity, and The Bird Revelation. His fifth in two years, Sticks & Stones, premieres on Netflix today.