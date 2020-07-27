Miss Piggy has spent nearly 50 years in show business, but you’d never know it: The stylish swine still looks as young as ever. Her sass hasn’t waned, either, and as viewers will see on Muppets Now, which drops this weekend on Disney+, she’s attempting to harness her sparkling wit, personality, and looks into a new career as a vlogger and influencer. The execution is, of course, flubbed a bit due to a snafu with some title graphics, but Muppets Now as a whole is not, and Piggy shines right alongside her long-standing crew of wacky compatriots. The A.V. Club sat down with Miss Piggy to talk about her segment, Lifesty—er, Lifestyle—her history of hand modeling, and how she’s ready, willing, and able to be a judge on the next season of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

