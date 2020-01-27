The first season of Miracle Workers found God (Steve Buscemi) contemplating the destruction of Earth, speaking to the very real-world concern that everything is going to shit. For its second season—which premieres tomorrow on TBS—the anthology comedy will journey to the Dark Ages when everything already was shit, literally. At this month’s Winter TCAs in Pasadena, we sat down with series creator Simon Rich and cast members Steve Buscemi, Karan Soni, and Geraldine Viswanathan to discover how they used this particular moment in history to highlight that, even in the darkest of times, there’s hope for the future. Buscemi and Viswanathan also discussed playing the lovable Eddie and Alexandra Shitshoveler, and told us what it was like to pick up a shovel and do the work of their family name.