Broke (CBS): premieres April 2

Real life is pretty ugly right now, so it might be refreshing to go back to the kind of extremely straightforward, not-at-all complex sitcom that constitutes the bread and butter of the CBS lineup, and Broke seems like it could be exactly that kind of show. It stars NCIS’ Pauley Perette as a struggling single mom in a very big house whose life gets turned upside-down when her estranged sister (Natasha Leggero) and her husband (Jaime Camil from Jane The Virgin) suddenly have to move in after they lose all of their money. There’s a nice “rich people are weird and out of touch” tone, which is very close to being a very relevant observation, but it also seems like there might be a much better show in here if it were to focus on Camil’s character and his loyal assistant (Izzy Diaz) instead of the sisters. The gag in this trailer about him having a very good memory but not a photographic memory is pretty good; hopefully there’s more of that. [Sam Barsanti]