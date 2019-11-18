Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
VideoInterview2019

Mike Birbiglia on the harsh realities of being a parent

Marah Eakin
Filed to:Mike Birbiglia
1
Save

In his one man show The New One, now at L.A.’s Ahmanson Theatre, Mike Birbiglia struggles to come to terms with being a parent. It’s not always pretty, with the comedian both struggling to find a place in his new, larger family and to relate to his wife and child in a way that’s both effective and compassionate.

With the Ahmanson run coming to an end and The New One hitting Netflix on November 26, The A.V. Club took some time to sit down with Birbiglia to talk about how the show has morphed over its run, how his view of parenting has changed in that time, and why he’s better than Paul Rudd.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Explore our Field Guides To Parenting

Enjoy the actual most wonderful time of the year with our Halloween kids’ guide
7 off-the-beaten-path graphic novels for your kids’ reading pleasure
Books, music, and a spooky movie for your kids’ holiday programming

About the author

Marah Eakin
Marah Eakin

Marah Eakin is the Executive Producer of all A.V. Club Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.

TwitterPosts

Advertisement

Advertisement