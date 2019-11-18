Mike Birbiglia on the harsh realities of being a parent

In his one man sho w The New One, now at L.A.’s Ahmanson Theatre, Mike Birbiglia struggles to come to terms with being a parent. It’s not always pretty, with the comedian both struggling to find a place in his new, larger family and to relate to his wife and child in a way that’s both effective and compassionate.

With the Ahmanson run coming to an end and The New One hitting Netflix on November 26, The A.V. Club took some time to sit down with Birbiglia to talk about how the show has morphed over its run, how his view of parenting has changed in that time, and why he’s better than Paul Rudd.