Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Sunday, November 17. All times are Eastern.



Top pick

The Crown (Netflix, 3:01 a.m., complete third season): Today marks a momentous occasion in the fictional life of the fictional version of Her Majesty Elizabeth II, By The Grace Of God, Of The United Kingdom Of Great Britain And Northern Ireland And Of Her Other Realms And Territories Queen, Head Of The Commonwealth, Defender Of The Faith. It is not her ascension, her marriage, her coronation, the birth of any of her children, or her silver, ruby, gold, diamond, or sapphire jubilee. It’s not even a day when she gets to discuss horseflesh with Porchie. No, today is the day when Her Majesty officially becomes Olivia Colman.

It is a testament to the marvel that was Claire Foy’s performance that we cannot call Colman’s arrival any kind of an upgrade; this is simply the passing of a baton (or crown, we guess) from one very fine performer to another. And Colman isn’t alone in joining the cast: Tobias Menzies takes over for Matt Smith, Helena Bonham Carter for Vanessa Kirby, Charles Dance for Greg Wise, Derek Jacobi for Alex Jennings, the list goes on. Here’s Caroline Siede, on the second-season finale way back in 2017:

The season ends with a final family portrait commemorating this era of Crown performers. Philip steps up as head of the household to establish order, and Elizabeth, who had previously been slightly detached from the chaos around her, is more grateful than ever to have her husband by her side. She grabs his hand and smiles. Her family is complete, and as the Queen Mother noted back in “Dear Mrs. Kennedy,” she can now move on to contemplating middle age. Only she’s going to look a little bit different when she does.

Advertisement

One person who has not passed the baton is Caroline Siede, First Of Her Name, Recapper Of The Lavish Netflix Series And Defender Of The Rom-Com. Her first two recaps will run today, with another two tomorrow, on through the season finale.

Regular coverage

The Simpsons (Fox, 8 p.m.)

Batwoman (The CW, 8 p.m.)

The Walking Dead (AMC, 10 p.m.)

Bob’s Burgers (Fox, 9 p.m.)

Supergirl (The CW, 9 p.m.)

Watchmen (HBO, 9 p.m)

Shameless (Showtime, 9 p.m.)

Mr. Robot (USA, 10 p.m.)

Silicon Valley (HBO, 10 p.m.)

Rick And Morty (Adult Swim, 11:30 p.m.)

Wild card

Poldark (PBS, 9 p.m., series finale) and Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO, 11 p.m., sixth-season finale): It’s time to bid farewell to two brooding Englishmen. Poldark signs off for good with the end of its fifth season:

John Oliver, on the other hand, will definitely be back. He just has to worry about somehow topping this in his season finale: