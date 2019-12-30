After spending three seasons with the Meyerist Movement in Hulu’s The Path, Michelle Monaghan is moving on to another ambitious ensemble drama tackling faith and questionable-yet-charismatic religious figureheads. In Netflix’s Messiah, Monaghan plays Eva Geller, a CIA operative investigating the arrival of a miraculous mystery ma n who many around the globe believe to be the second coming of Jesus. It’s weighty stuff, but, as Monaghan told us at the Messiah press junket earlier this month, the series’ fearlessness and willingness to tackle such big themes are what drew her to the project. We also spoke with Monaghan about her (now expired) Class A semi truck driver’s license that she attained for her role in the 2008 indie Trucker—a highlight of her career—and found out how she immersed herself in work this time around for Messiah.

Messiah premieres on Netflix on Wednesday, January 1.