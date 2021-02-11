This Love Week, we’re highlighting people we love to love, from Blue’s Clues & You host Joshua Dela Cruz to today’s pick: Michelle Gomez, an amazingly badass actor seen in everything from Doctor Who to The Flight Attendant. The Scottish dream also spent the last couple of years kicking around Vancouver for Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina, in which she ably played Lilith, Lucifer’s mate and the original scorned woman. While she says she absolutely loved palling around with that cast, the show was unceremoniously given a between-seasons cancellation by Netflix, something Gomez sadly laments in the clip above. Click through the video for all that plus her thoughts on all-time crush Bill Murray, the most romantic Tropicalia tracks, and why Barack and Michelle Obama have the greatest love story of our time.

The Flight Attendant is streaming now on HBO Max. Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina is available to stream on Netflix.