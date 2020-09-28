Michelle Buteau had a sequin wedgie at her comedy special taping

Putting together a stand-up special is not easy. Michelle Buteau learned that the hard way when she was putting together her new Netflix special, Buteaupia. Sure you could just rent a theater and go out there and do your material, but don’t audiences deserve more? What will make your special stand out from the thousands of other ones that already exist? Will your curtain be sparklier? Will your intro be funnier? What if you shoot on a boat? And what are you going to wear?

Buteau tackled all of that and more for Buteaupia, and told us about it for the video above. In the clip, she reveals how she hired drag queens to seat and warm up the audience, and drops some potentially painful information about the sequined suit she picked to wear. Fellow comedians: Take note and consider how you’ll avoid blending fashion and friction for your own future specials.