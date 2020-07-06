Michaela Coel continues to Destroy us, and things get So Weird on Disney+

Michaela Coel stars in I May Destroy You Photo : Natalie Seery/HBO

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Monday, July 6. All times are Eastern.

Top pick

I May Destroy You (HBO): After an excruciatingly dark fourth episode, Bella (Michaela Coel) takes a moment to reassess both her recent sexual encounter with Zain (Karan Gill) and her assault as she slowly gets closer to Biagio (Marouane Zotti). She also deals with how to sort out her feelings of trauma while being a public figure. Meanwhile, Kwame (Paapa Essiedu) struggles over what to do in the aftermath of “That Was Fun.”

Regular coverage

Stargirl (DC Universe, 9:00 a.m.)

Wild card: Catch-up edition

So Weird (Disney+, all episodes streaming): Fiona (Cara DeLizia) is a tech-savvy teen obsessed with the supernatural who lives with her family and tours the country in a bus with her mother’s band. When this show first aired in 1999, it was meant to be an X-Files for teens. It was a surprisingly dark show for teenagers, and especially for the Disney Channel. The writing is spooky and suspenseful, in an almost Are You Afraid Of The Dark? way. And though the production values aren’t up to par, some episodes of So Weird have stayed with us through the years as much as anything Doctor Who ever did.



