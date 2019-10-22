If part of the allure of the first season of Netflix’s The Komisnky Method was watching Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin play two bickering old friends (Sandy Kominsky and Norman Newlander, respectively), then season two hopes to up the ante with some new sparring partners. Joining the cast this go-around are Jane Seymour as an old flame of Norman’s, Paul Reiser as Sandy’s daughter’s new beau, and—in an exciting bit of meta-casting—Kathleen Turner as Sandy’s ex-wife. Ahead of the premiere, we spoke with Michael Douglas about reuniting with his Romancing The Stone and The War Of The Roses co-star, and pitched him on bringing some of his other famous scene partners to future seasons of The Kominsky Method. And, because it’s a hot topic in the show’s second season, we asked Douglas about his thoughts on wide relationship age gaps, which he, admittedly, knows a thing or two about.

