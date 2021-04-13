Michael Cera returning to TV for Amy Schumer series Life & Beth

Photo : Angela Weiss/AFP ( Getty Images )

The artist formerly known as George- Michael Bluth is returning to the small screen for what might be his most prominent TV role since Arrested Development. Hulu has enlisted Michael Cera for the upcoming series Life & Beth, created by and starring Amy Schumer—who also serves as writer, director, and executive producer. Per Deadline, the series follows the eponymous Beth (Schumer), a successful woman forced to confront her past in order to figure out her future:



In Life & Beth, Beth’s life looks pretty great on paper. Impressive to everyone she grew up with. She makes a good living as a wine distributor. She’s in a long term relationship with an attractive, successful guy and lives in Manhattan. When a sudden incident forces Beth to engage with her past, her life changes forever. Through flashbacks to her teen self, Beth starts to learn how she became who she is and who she wants to become. We’ll go on her journey towards building a more authentic life. Learning to express herself and living in an intentional way. A trip down memory lane is a strong source of trauma, comedy and moving forward.

Cera plays John, “ a farmer and chef who is always honest and to the point.” With the exception of supporting roles in Molly’s Game and Gloria Bell, and voicing Robin in The Lego Batman Movie, Cera has been laying fairly low from the mainstream in recent years. In addition to his recurring role in the Childrens Hospital spinoff series Medical Police, which debuted on Netflix last year, Cera memorably appeared in the fourth episode of David Lynch’s Twin Peaks: The Return as the iconic Wally Brando.

