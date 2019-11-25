Every holiday has its traditions, but there are none more universal than the awkward family gathering. That’s the truth Netflix hopes to tap into with its newest multi-cam sitcom, Merry Happy Whatever, starring—among others—Dennis Quaid, Ashley Tisdale, and comedian Brent Morin. And though the first season focuses on Californian Matt (Morin) heading to chilly Philadelphia for Christmas to meet his girlfriend’s complicated family, the series reportedly plans to tackle other holidays with each subsequent season. We sat down with Quaid and Morin to talk about the strange dissonance of filming a Christmas series in the summer, their favorite holidays songs, and which holiday they hope the show can tackle next.

