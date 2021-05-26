Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Melissa Fumero on the perks and pitfalls of being M.O.D.O.K.'s teenage daughter

maraheakin
Marah Eakin
Does being named Melissa imbue you with any sort of specific magical Melissa energy? If anyone would know, it’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Melissa Fumero, who channeled that power into a role as M.O.D.O.K.’s big-headed and evil-minded teenage daughter Melissa in Hulu’s new series Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. We talked to Fumero about how much Melissa-ness she brought to the role, and what it would be like to be the singular looking daughter of a noted supervillain. We also talked about what’s coming for the fictional Melissa in M.O.D.O.K. season two, when the show will dive more deeply into the character’s bisexual identity, and meet a new girlfriend.

But there’s more M.O.D.O.K. where that came from! In the video below, we talk to Aimee Garcia about her role as upstart lifestyle guru and M.O.D.O.K.’s long-suffering wife Jodie. What exactly is the Jodify method, and how has Garcia incorporated it into her life? That plus the actor’s thoughts on whether a Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing can ever really love fully can be found below.

Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. is streaming now on Hulu.

Marah Eakin is the Executive Producer of all A.V. Club Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.

