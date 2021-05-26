Does being named Melissa imbue you with any sort of specific magical Melissa energy? If anyone would know, it’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Melissa Fumero, who channeled that power into a role as M.O.D.O.K.’s big-headed and evil-minded teenage daughter Melissa in Hulu’s new series Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. We talked to Fumero about how much Melissa-ness she brought to the role, and what it would be like to be the singular looking daughter of a noted supervillain. We also talked about what’s coming for the fictional Melissa in M.O.D.O.K. season two, when the show will dive more deeply into the character’s bisexual identity, and meet a new girlfriend.

But there’s more M.O.D.O.K. where that came from! In the video below, we talk to Aimee Garcia about her role as upstart lifestyle guru and M.O.D.O.K.’s long-suffering wife Jodie. What exactly is the Jodify method, and how has Garcia incorporated it into her life? That plus the actor’s thoughts on whether a Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing can ever really love fully can be found below.

Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. is streaming now on Hulu.