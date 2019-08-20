If you’ve watched any television in the past twenty years, you’ve seen Mel Rodriguez. With guest spots on everything from Gilmore Girls to Big Love to Community, the actor made a habit of popping up for an episode or two—often as a law enforcement officer—before landing the role of Nurse Patsy De La Serda on HBO’s beloved Getting On. Since then, Rodriguez has been on a roll, bringing romance to The Last Man On Earth as Todd, and leaving a lasting mark on Jimmy McGill in Better Call Saul. This August, he stars opposite Kirsten Dunst in Showtime’s On Becoming A God In Central Florida, which provided the perfect opportunity for us to discuss his most notable projects with a video version of our Random Roles interview. In the chat, Rodriguez told us about the struggles of starting his career in New York City, the “masterclass” that was Getting On, and the reason why he said the script for On Becoming A God In Central Florida was “the best thing” he’d ever read.

