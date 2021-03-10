Photo : Meghan Markle (Facundo Arrizabalaga) , Piers Morgan (Fred Duval)

You’ve likely read all about the Piers Morgan shitshow by now, where he stormed out of Good Morning Britain mid-taping after being called out by co-presenter Alex Beresford for his unwarranted criticism of Meghan Markle after her and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey. To make matters worse, his vendetta against Markle is reportedly tied to her ghosting him after she met Harry. His remarks drew over 41,000 complaints to ITV, prompting the network to give Morgan the option of either quitting, apologizing, or getting fired. Morgan–who has no regrets–chose to quit. But it turns out that Markle herself was reportedly amongst those who filed a complaint against the former Good Morning Britain host.



Advertisement

Telegraph and The Guardian reported that a formal complaint was filed on behalf of Markle. According to Telegraph, an ITV spokesman “refused to deny allegations” that the duchess filed such complaint. The filing was later confirmed by People and CNN. “Meghan’s complaint to ITV concerned the impact Morgan’s comments could have on others and how it could degrade the seriousness of mental health issues. The complaint did not relate to the personal nature of Morgan’s attacks,” CNN reports.

As for Morgan, he’s shown no shame in his disturbing behavior. He tweeted, “On Monday, I said I didn’t believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview. I’ve had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don’t. If you did, OK. Freedom of speech is a hill I’m happy to die on. Thanks for all the love, and hate. I’m off to spend more time with my opinions,” accompanied by an image of Winston Churchill with his quote about free speech. He also gloated about a large number of viewers tuning into watch his meltdown on Good Morning Britain, saying “BREAKING NEWS: Good Morning Britain beat BBC Breakfast in the ratings yesterday for the first time. My work is done.”



Somebody should tell him that the reason why BBC Breakfast kept beating Good Morning Britain’s ratings is because it doesn’t have him in it.