What's On Tonight

Meet your new Monday-night Soulmates

sulagna
Sulagna Misra
What's On Tonight
What's On TonightTV
Sarah Snook and Kingsley Ben-Adir star in Soulmates
Sarah Snook and Kingsley Ben-Adir star in Soulmates
Photo: Jorge Alvarino/AMC

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Monday, October 5. All times are Eastern.

Advertisement

Top pick

Soulmates (AMC, 10 p.m.): A new sci-fi show on futuristic love, written by Black Mirror and Stranger Things alum William Bridges, premieres tonight. In Soulmates, set 15 years in the future, a scientist creates a test that unequivocally tells people who their soulmate is. Succession’s Sarah Snook stars alongside Kingsley Ben-Adir, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett (Misfits), Bill Skarsgård, Malin Ackerman, Betsy Brandt, and J.J. Feild. Shannon Miller’s review will post later today.

Regular coverage

The Third Day (HBO, 9 p.m.)
We Are Who We Are (HBO, 10 p.m.)

Wild card

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? (TLC, 9 p.m.) The stars of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé watch the show after the fact, and take in commentary from viewers—and each other.

