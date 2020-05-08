Solar Opposites; Amandla Stenberg, Andre Holland Image : Hulu , Photo : Lou Faulon ( Netflix )

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Friday, May 8, and Saturday, May 9. All times are Eastern.



Top picks

Solar Opposites (Hulu, Friday, 3:01 a.m., complete first season): “It may seem odd to claim that a show that ends multiple episodes with the imprisonment of people in a miniature Escape From New York-esque hellscape is a more humanistic and genteel outing than the previous brainchild of its co-creator, but when comparing a series to the one-of-a-kind Rick And Morty, the usual metrics go out the window. If Solar Opposites demonstrates that the warped comic sensibility of Justin Roiland hasn’t strayed too far from the template he helped establish with his wildly popular Adult Swim program, it also suggests he may have a softer side, one that enjoys indulging in (and yes, often perverting) some of the more classic sitcom tropes. These main characters aren’t even human, but compared to the Smith family, they’re more humane.” Read the rest of Alex McLevy’s pre-air review.

The Eddy (Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m., complete first season): “A striking composition full of familiar notes, Netflix’s The Eddy brings together an international cast, a BAFTA-winning screenwriter, a Grammy-winning producer, and an auteur whose films reveal a preoccupation with single-minded pursuits. The eight-part limited series is set in Paris’ 13th arrondissement, where Elliot Udo (André Holland), a renowned yet retired American musician, is trying to kickstart a new career as a band manager and nightclub owner. He struggles on both fronts, in part because most of his patrons and friends, including his business partner, Farid (A Prophet’s Tahar Rahim), are holding out hope that the jazz pianist and composer will one day take the stage again. The prevailing image of Elliot is that of a virtuoso, no matter that tragedy has shaped his life as much as success has.” Read the rest of Danette Chavez’s pre-air review.

Regular coverage

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1, Friday, 8 p.m.)

Saturday Night Live, “at home” edition (NBC, Saturday, 11:01 p.m.): 45th-season finale

For kids

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey With A Tool Belt (Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m., complete first season): Based on the series of picture books by Chris Monroe, this central conceit for this show is, endearingly, right there in the title. There’s a monkey, he’s got a tool belt, and he and his friends fix things. Expect preschoolers to learn a bit about mechanical stuff and what makes things go; failing all else, they’ll surely like the banana phone.

On stage At home

Antony And Cleopatra (National Theatre Live via YouTube, now streaming): This week’s selection from Britain’s National Theatre is Shakespeare’s Antony And Cleopatra, starring Sophie Okonedo and Ralph Fiennes, and wow, that’s a hell of a cast. Available right now, for a little under a week.

Wild card

Dead To Me (Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m., complete second season): If you were riveted by the dramatic, wryly funny trials and tribulations of Jen (Christina Applegate) and Judy (Linda Cardellini) the first time around, we know exactly what you’ll be watching this weekend.

Yeah, that’ll do.

Can you binge it? You can (thanks Netflix!) and frankly, the first season of Dead To Me practically demands it.