Photo: BET+

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Thursday, September 19. All times are Eastern.



Top pick

First Wives Club (BET+, 3:01 a.m., complete first season): Well, this looks like fun—with or without the Lesley Gore song and dance number.

Loosely based on the 1996 film The First Wives Club, this nine-episode series follows a trio of friends who find themselves drawn closer together as their marriages falter, if not fall apart. Jill Scott (who was great on Black Lightning) steps into the Goldie Hawn role, swapping out R&B stardom for a thriving film career, while Michelle Buteau (Always Be My Maybe) and Ryan Michelle Bathe (This Is Us) seem to play characters less closely related to those played by their 1996 counterparts. Regardless of the parallels, it’s a hell of a cast—and with Tracy Oliver, the writer behind Girls Trip, at the helm, it’s also likely to be warm, thoughtful, and very funny.

Advertisement

Regular coverage

Wild card

Return To Downton Abbey: A Grand Event (NBC, 8 p.m.) and The Paley Center Salutes The Good Place (NBC, 9 p.m.): A good day for people who like watching TV about TV (though technically, this time at least, the former is really about a movie.) First up: The cast of the “What is a weekend?” show reunites to talk with Derek Hough about Downton, which as of this weekend, officially reaches the coveted six-seasons-and-a-movie mark.

After that, the Paley Center goes behind the scenes on one of the best sitcoms of the decade. (Look at the multiple Janets!)