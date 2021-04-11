Meet The Nevers and bid Shameless farewell

Laura Donnelly in The Nevers, Christian Isaiah and Jeremy Allen White in Shameless Photo : HBO / Keith Bernstein , Paul Sarkis/SHOWTIME

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Sunday, April 11. All times are Eastern.

Top picks

The Nevers (HBO, 9 p.m., 10th-season finale): “HBO’s The Nevers is set in 1899, a few years after a supernatural event imbues certain young women with extraordinary abilities. Those affected are known as ‘The Touched,’ who are anything but accepted by Victorian London society, which is why they form their own gang to protect themselves from zealots and murderers. Penance Adair (Ann Skelly) is one of the first of the Nevers, whose allies include Amalia True (Laura Donnelly), a ‘quick-fisted widow,’ with a penchant for drink, and Lavinia Bidlow (Dollhouse’s Olivia Williams), a rich spinster who runs The Orphanage that houses many of these gifted individuals.” Read the rest of Danette Chavez’s thoughts in our April TV preview, read up on the departure of creator Joss Whedon and on the succeeding showrunner, and watch for Roxana Hadadi’s premiere recap.

Shameless (Showtime, 9 p.m., series finale): At long last (especially long in the post-Fiona era), it’s the end of the line for this Showtime staple. Last call. You don’t have to go home, but you can’t stay with the Gallaghers.

We’re raising a glass to Myles McNutt, Joshua Alston, and everyone else who’s covered the Gallagher family saga for the last 11 seasons, and crossing our fingers that Shameless gets it together for the series finale.

Regular coverage

City On A Hill (Showtime, 10 p.m.)

Wild cards

Time for another wild card lightning round.

Banksy & The Rise Of Outlaw Art (Ovation, 6 a.m.): Elio España’s two-hour documentary looks not only at the art world’s most elusive superstar, but also at the world of graffiti artists more broadly.

Men In Kilts: A Roadtrip With Sam And Graham (Starz, 8:55 p.m., first-season finale): This Outlander offshoot ends its first ramble with a trip to the fields of Culloden.

Fear The Walking Dead (AMC, 9 p.m., mid-season premiere): Just as the zombie mothership shambles away (for now), its first offspring returns to finish out its sixth season.



Pennyworth (Epix, 9 p.m., second-season finale): It’s also the end of the line (at least for now) for Young Hot Alfred, so get him while you can.

The People V. The Klan (CNN, 9 p.m. and 10 p.m., limited docuseries premiere, back-to-back episodes): Blumhouse Television brings us this four-part documentary, which (per a press release) “tells the little-known true story of Beulah Mae Donald, a Black mother in Alabama, who took down the Ku Klux Klan after the brutal murder and lynching of her son, Michael Donald,” in 1981.