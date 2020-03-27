You may have heard of Debra, Debra, and Debra, the three busy Debras at the heart of Adult Swim’s new series, Three Busy Debras, but do you know which Debra is most likely to forget to pick up their child from soccer practice? Or which Debra would start a YouTube channel for their “unboxing” videos? They may all have the same name, but each Debra is slightly off in their own special way.

In reality, Three Busy Debras is made up of comedians Sandy Honig, Mitra Jouhari, and Alyssa Stonoha who write and star in the series based on characters they’ve developed through live shows over the years. In the interest of self-isolation, we brought the hilarious co-creators together for a virtual video conference to preview their show ahead of its March 29 premiere on Adult Swim. Honig, Jouhari, and Stonoha explained how each Debra is an extension—and a much, much more horrible version—of their own personalities, and revealed the essential truths that unite them all in Debra-dom. And, as a way to get to know their characters better, we had the trio assign themselves some very Debra-esque superlatives (check out the video to discover which Debra is most likely to pull a Gone Girl).