The first season of Amazon Prime’s Modern Love—an adaptation of sorts of The New York Times’ popular ongoing column of the same name—was fairly hit-and-miss, as episodic anthologies often are, but one undeniable thing about it was that it had a whole lot of famous people. Tina Fey! Anne Hathaway! Andy Garcia! Dev Patel! Andrew Scott! Cristin Milioti! John Slattery! You know them from other things!

It’s always fun to see people you know from other things, so for Modern Love’s second season, Amazon has compiled an impressive roster of 29 people who have appeared in other things—plus one person who Variety lists as a “newcomer,” which just means you can recognize her from this when she’s in other things. The list includes Kit Harington (who slept with his aunt before she murdered a bunch of people), Jack Reynor (who wore a hot bear costume), Garret Hedlund (who got trapped in his dad’s computer game), Anna Paquin (who steals your mutant power if she touches you), and Minnie Driver (the relatively well-meaning ruler of Irontown).

But enough waiting, here’s the big list of names: Gbenga Akinnagbe, Susan Blackwell, Lucy Boynton, Tom Burke, Zoe Chao, Maria Dizzia, Minnie Driver, Grace Edwards (the newcomer), Dominique Fishback, Kathryn Gallagher, Kit Harington, Garrett Hedlund, Telci Huynh, Nikki M. James, Aparna Nancherla, Larry Owens, Zane Pais, Anna Paquin, Isaac Powell, Ben Rappaport, Milan Ray, Jack Reynor, Miranda Richardson, Marquis Rodriguez, James Scully, Zuzanna Szadkowski, Lulu Wilson, Don Wycherley, and Jeena Yi. The Variety doesn’t mention a premiere date or window for the second season.

