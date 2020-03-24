Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Subscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Clips

Meet the 12 designers of Amazon’s Making The Cut series in this exclusive clip

Gwen Ihnat
Filed to:TV
TVMaking The Cutheidi klumTim GunnAmazon studiosProject Runway
Save
Illustration for article titled Meet the 12 designers of Amazon’s iMaking The Cut/i series in this exclusive clip
Photo: Amazon Studios

It’s been three long years, but Project Runway pals Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn are finally together again, about to launch their new series Making The Cut on Amazon. If you love(d) PR, you’ll likely want to follow these two charisma-filled hosts over to the streaming service for their international new series. Amazon will drop two episodes each week starting this Friday, March 27, until the epic finale on April 24, with guest judges like Naomi Campbell and Nicole Richie on board. The series has a more polished feel than the pair’s previous one, with most weeks culminating in straight-up runway shows in places like Paris and Tokyo. Plus there’s that Amazon tie-in: Every week’s winner will find one of their outfits immediately available for sale on Making The Cut’s online Amazon store. And the final winner gets a whole million dollars to build their own brand, instead of Runway’s measly $250,000.

This exclusive clip from the series premiere gives you a sneak peek at the 12 designers that Gunn and Klum (who also serve as executive producers) hand-picked from around the world.

There’s 35-year-old Rinat from Israel to Virginia’s 28-year-old Martha, who answers the door in what looks to be a sequined ballgown. Personally, we’re pulling for the youngest (daring 24-year-old Sander from East Belgium; check out what he’s wearing at the door) and the oldest (charming 64-year-old Italian Sabato) of the bunch. But we’ll see how all these designers fare when those first two episodes drop on Amazon on Friday, March 27.

Advertisement
Gwen Ihnat

Gwen Ihnat is the Editorial Coordinator for The A.V. Club.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

Seth Meyers gives us A Closer Look at the news, his upstairs hallway

“I got 4 bikes”: 2 Nickelodeon Super Toy Run winners reminisce 20 years later

With Histoire De Melody Nelson, Serge Gainsbourg composed a French sex god’s teenage symphony

Curb Your Enthusiasm's "Spite Store" is real—and kinda spectacular