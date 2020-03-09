McMillions’ wild ride comes to an end, plus an exclusive clip from Dispatches From Elsewhere

Photo : Courtesy of HBO , Jessica Kourkounis ( AMC )

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Monday, March 9. All times are Eastern.



Top pick

McMillions (HBO, 10 p.m., series finale): The final installment of HBO’s six-part docuseries airs tonight, with Jerome “Jerry” Jacobson, the guy who rigged McDonald’s Monopoly game for most of the ’90s, and defrauded the company of $24 million, taking the stand. The final episode will also feature testimonials from “winners” and co-conspirators—many of whom ended up with felony convictions—who “reflect on what they learned, their regrets and the ripple effects that one man’s greed had on so many people nationwide.” Brianna Wellen, who reviewed the first three episodes of the docuseries for us, will be back tonight to cover the finale.

Advertisement

Dispatches From Elsewhere (AMC, 10:05 p.m.): This inquisitive and charming new series from Jason Segel has been switching up character POVs from episode to episode, and now it’s time to get inside Janice’s (Sally Field) head. As part of the team we’ve been following in their search for the Elsewhere Society, so far Segel’s Peter and Eve Lindley’s Simone have had a chance to step up, and from the looks of the exclusive clip below, it’s finally Janice’s turn. But Janice moves her team forward by turning people’s expectations of her against them; as the clip shows, she is a player, not one of the played. Liz Shannon Miller will have a full recap of “Janice” and her exploits after the episode airs tonight. [Danette Chavez]

Regular coverage

Better Call Saul (AMC, 9 p.m.)

The New Pope season-one finale (HBO, 9 p.m.)



Wild card

Black Lightning (The CW, 9 p.m., third season finale): If you’re catching up on post-Crisis Black Lightning like we are, you’re probably just as surprised as we were at how imposing Wayne Brady’s Gravedigger is. He made quick work of Khalil in a show-stopping fight scene, and now he’s going after Jefferson, who—spoiler—happens to be his great nephew. From the looks of the promo, it’s sure to be an action-packed showdown.