Michelle Obama in Waffles + Mochi Photo : Adam Rose/Netflix

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Tuesday, March 16. All times are Eastern.



Advertisement

Top picks

Mayans M.C. (FX, 10 p.m., two-hour third-season premiere): “Mayans M.C. co-creator and writer Elgin James leads the pack as showrunner for season three, which is packed with more action, scheming, plot twists, and personal tragedy than its predecessors. EZ Reyes (J.D. Pardo) is now a full-fledged member of the Mayans, but that just means he has even more to prove—both to his club and himself. This is, after all, the life EZ chose for himself on more than one occasion in season two; even when he had leverage against Lincoln Potter (Ray McKinnon) that could have been used to disentangle himself from the M.C., the one-time Ivy Leaguer just recommitted to his brothers in the kutte. The consequences of that decision pursue him doggedly in season three, but he’s not the only club member or Santo Padre resident for whom the chickens are coming home to roost. This season, scores are being settled, and no one is free from judgment.” Look for Danette Chavez’s full review later today.

Waffles + Mochi (Netflix, 3:01 a.m., complete first season): And now for something completely different.

This co-production between Netflix and Higher Ground (the Obamas’ production company) sees two more culinary enthusiasts following in the footsteps of the great Anthony Bourdain, but this time said enthusiasts are puppets! Waffles + Mochi may be kid-friendly, but we’re guessing its charms—and its roster of top-notch guest stars—will appeal to food lovers of all ages.

G/O Media may get a commission Click here for instant savings! NordVPN 2-Year Membership Subscribe for 2 years and get an extra 1-month, 1-year-, or 2-year plan added to your cart at checkout.

Regular coverage

The Flash (The CW, 8 p.m.)

Superman & Lois (The CW, 9 p.m.)

This Is Us (NBC, 9 p.m.)

Advertisement

Wild card

Staged (Hulu, 3:01 a.m., complete second season): The “shows made during COVID that are also about COVID” category of television isn’t exactly chock-full of winners, but you can unclench your jaw, because Staged is a rare exception. This series from David Tennant and Michael Sheen nestles up next to Mythic Quest in the actually-good-pandemic-shows club; its baffled, weary absurdity feels more in line with much of the last year than many of the more earnest attempts. If you missed the first season, it awaits you on Hulu, as does the second season, which arrives Stateside today. The guest roster for season two includes Ben Schwartz, Simon Pegg, Cate Blanchett, Ewan McGregor, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.