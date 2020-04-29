Trying (Apple TV+): premieres May 1

Apple TV+ heads overseas for Trying, the first European production for the streamer. The series stars Rafe Spall and Esther Smith (both alums of Black Mirror’s “White Christmas,” among other things) as, respectively, Jason and Nikki, a working-class, London-based couple ready for the next stage in their relationship. They’ve already passed such milestones as cohabitation and “finding sex with each other reliable, but not really exciting anymore,” so Jason and Nikki make plans to have a baby. When they have trouble conceiving, the couple begins to consider adoption, only to find themselves gazing into the maw of bureaucracy. But navigating the adoption process does more to fortify Jason and Nikki’s relationship than undermine it, as the expansion of their family drives them to recommit to each other. This dramedy from Andy Wolton—who, as an adoptee, wanted to explore the process’ hurdles in a series—is one of the more intimate projects for Apple TV+. But while Trying doesn’t come with the same fanfare as say, The Morning Show or Defending Jacob, its wit and heart speak volumes. [Danette Chavez]