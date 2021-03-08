Matt James’ Bachelor season limps along toward the finale

Photo : Craig Sjodin/ABC

TV Reviews All of our TV reviews in one convenient place. Prev Next View All

We’re almost there, friends. Matt James has narrowed a field of thirty-plus women to three: one who is the clear favorite, one who would still be fine, and one who is terrible. If you’re me, you’re used to your Bachelor/Bachelorettes never picking the person you’re pulling for… but Michelle is perfect, Matt! C’mon!

As their Pennsylvania Dutch spa date would attest. But first… we meet Matt’s dad in a revealing—maybe too revealing—conversation addressing his status as an absentee parent and how that upbringing may affect Matt’s (presumably near-)future plans to marry and start a family. While Matt confronting his dad over not being there for him while he was growing up was certainly effective— on e of those rare honest moments that people watch reality TV for—it also had the feeling of a conversation that maybe no one else should be hearing, let alone millions of people. Matt James certainly has given up a lot for this dang show.

Advertisement

The conversation helped to explain why Matt appears to be more closed-off th an some of the women he’s courting, when Michelle and Bri were both able to open up and tel l Matt that they were in love with him toni ght , and he didn’t/ couldn’t respond. If he doesn’t feel the same way, why are they still around? What’s worse is that he has been able to voice his feelin gs in the past to Rachael, who acted like a toddler tonight by sulking throughout their date. There are th ree people left, Rachael, you are not more important than anyone else! She says she’s a “ happier, better person” when she’ s with him, but honestly that person appears to be pretty petulant.

Which just makes next week filled with even more t repidation, as tonight Bri got sent home and now Rachael is in the top two. Hard to believe Matt went with someone who c oul d barely pull it to gether to get through her fantasy suite date with him. But even though Matt was exceedingly patient with Rachel (yet again), overall, didn’t it seem like… he wa sn’t super-into any of them? These fantasy suite dates didn’t really offer the Super Bowl of romance, which is what people tune into— or at leas t , used to tu ne into—The Bachelor for. (Who among us could forget Pilot Pete and his five times with Hannah Brown in the windmill, even though we’ve tried our hardest?) Probabl y t he sweetest moment was Michelle and Matt blowing kisses at each other after their date: They always seem the closest to an actual coup le , like we could be watching a pair of besotted newlyweds on their honeymoon. But e ve n fir e wor k s didn’t offset Rachael’s cra nky personality, and while Bri is flat-out stunning, her date just seeme d to focus on the fact that she didn’t like being outdoors that much? And Matt didn’t even tell Rachael that he loved her back tonight , a possible sign that he’s overwhelmed by this whole process and, lik el y, in over his head.

G/O Media may get a commission Save Up to 54% Get a 48-Pack of AA Batteries for Just $15, or AAA Batteries for $13

The dad conversation, as painful as it was, offered a valuable window into Matt’s psyche about why he may not actually be in a place where he’s going to spend the re st of his life with someone after only a few weeks. Again, he seems to be very th oughtful a nd methodical, realizing that one talk with his dad can’t fix everyth ing, bu t at least opens up the possibilities of mo re valuable communication. Bu t that just does n ’t sound like someone who’s ready to propose on national TV . Guess we’ll find out next week.

Stray observations

It’s so creepy how the key-to-the-fantasy-suites letter is signed by Chris Harrison.

Gawd, Michelle is so nice, she even tried to console Bri and Rachael for being upset after her date.

Rachael was literally pouting while Bri was talking about her date, her lower lip stu ck o u t about a mile . Just the worst.

Also, Bri almost had to sleep on the ground, but Rachael gets fireworks, which both o f the other girls can see. Whatever, show.

Oh man, I forgot that Bri actually quit her job for this.

Next week: Am actually looking much more forward to the After The Final Rose special than the finale, since Rachael is still in the running in the final two . Now that Matt has come out and spoken out again st the entire Bachelor franchise, and Chris Harrison won’t even be there, I am really interested in what Matt—and host Emmanuel Acho— will have to say about The Bachelor’s issues with race.

And will Katie then actually be announce d as the next Bachelorette? (That’s what th ey pul led with Hannah Brown , remember, and even had some early suitors come out. ) That would actually be promising, so will I still keep watching this show like an idiot? Yeah, probably, although I am really looking forward to viewing it again with my frie nds with some cans of rosé at the ready. So I am g rateful for your comments; you’re as close as I get to a group watch right now! See you next week.

