Matt finally does the right thing on The Bachelor

Like a mythical hydra—or the movie Heathers—if you lop the head off of one mean girl Bachelor contestant, another will alm ost immediately rise to take her place. We were all enjoying a blessed .05 seconds of Anna- and especially Victoria-less bliss, when MJ, who honestly at one point seemed like a cool girl, reared her ugly head against Jessenia, even though she’s insistent that she’s preaching harmony and “leads by example.”



But first, l et’s return t o the blissful early moments of t he episode, wherein Anna and Victoria got boo ted from the show. After all the d rama, i t was kind of beautiful. Hopefully Anna lea rn ed her lesson, but judging from Vi ctoria’ s exi t, she has not learned a damn thing. Undoub tedly the producers enabled Vi ctoria to stick around to ad d un n ecessary drama to the rose ceremony— but it was still extremely gra tifying to witness. Nobody hugging her g ood bye, not even Matt, followed by th e absolutely gleeful toast about turning a new p age in the house one sh e she wa s finally go ne . So long, Queen Vi ctoria, somehow you believed you brought jo y to the house when actually everyone was the m ost joyful when you actually left. Already dreading your return on Wo men Tell Al l.

Matt was getting a lot of grief for not being much of a leader in the house, almost as ineffective as Pilot Pete in weeding out toxicity and keeping law and order. So his no-nonsense, getting down to brass tacks approach this episode was downright refreshing. H e was still compassionate about it ; maybe too compassionate, although it was extremely generous of him to tell Anna that she was not a horrible person. But it was glorious to watch Victo ria try to pass off calling Ryan a “ho” as being “ taken out of context,” and having Matt return with, “ What context woul d calling somebody a ho be acceptable to be taken in?” Exactly! Yes, from the looks of things, th e drama in the house hasn’ t diss ipated one iota, but nevertheless, having Victoria gone is a win. Unfortunately, I’ m sure she’ll get some dumb sponsorship or influencer deal straightaway. But please, don’t put her on Paradise and have her mess up everything there while pleading innocence the whole time. She might be the most self-delusional person this show has ever had on, which is say ing something. She started off th e episode by talking about hazing, for god’s sake.

It is too bad that we can’t all enjoy the Victoria-less view, but app aren tly the Bachelor producers have to stok e the drama fire from somewhere. Yes, it sure seemed like a lot o f the women were frant ic ally apologi zing to the newer contestants in a desperate attempt n ot to get sent home. Leadi ng to Jessenia pointing out that MJ has not apologized for her own behavior, instead go ing on and on about t he defamation of her chara c te r when it’ s not quite ap parent what kind of character she has to defend. We’ll see how that all plays out next week; hopefully Matt’s ability to cut out the evil toxicity in the house will continue.

Oh yes, and there were some dates th is week, besides all the intra-contestant drama. Rachael got the dream iest packag e imaginable—a free shopping spree—which only made the group date of doing farm work even less glamorous by compari son. Matt seems to actually have strong co nn ectio ns with a lot of these women so far ; he oddly couldn’t seem to stop kissing P ie pe r on the group date. Which makes you wonder why he’d blow a one-on-one on 2 1-year-old Kit , who for the first time hinted at her privi lege d lif e as the offspring o f famous designer Cynthia Crowley. Their cookie date was cute, but their connection still seemed weak compared to the o nes Matt alre ady has with Bri, or Chelsea, or Michelle, to n ame just a few.

So, a lot of fun o ptions still in play, but unfortunately it looks like the drama continues. Somehow flight attendant Serena is going to go after Katie, the one person in the house she should be thanking for getti ng rid of Anna and Victoria in the first place? Katie starts this episode by saying, “If you’ re going to be a mean girl, I’m going to call you out. ” Katie, we are so gratefu l.

Stray observations

Abi gail’ s candid revelations to Matt about the possibility of her future children also bein g deaf, and her father’s desertion of her family, were just heartbreaking. Glad she got the rose from that night.

We got rid of five women thi s week, and it still just seems like a ton are left, with half the season left to go.

Next week: Yay, the return of former Bachelorette contestant (and Matt’s real-life best friend) Ty ler C ! Boo, the return of formerly Never-Been-Kissed Heather for some reason!

