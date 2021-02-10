Screenshot : Toast Of London

Deadline reports that actor, writer, comedian, musician, and regular human bartender Matt Berry will reprise the role of high-winds actor, voiceover artist, bon vivant, noted proponent of Blue Spruce, and regular human failure Steven Toast for a new BBC series, tentatively called Toast Of Tinseltown. We take you now to The A.V. Club’s collective response to the news.

As implied by the working title, Berry’s latest collaboration with Arthur Matthews will transplant the mustachioed thespian from his familiar confines in old Blighty to Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States, where he’ll take his chances on becoming a movie star. Say, didn’t something similar work out for the stagehand briefly seen in the first series of Toast Of London?

Toast Of London, which ran for three series on the U.K.’s Channel 4, depicts Toast’s generally disastrous, occasionally musical grasps at fame and love, played to the blustery, BAFTA-winning hilt by What We Do In The Shadows star Berry. These grasps are aided by allies like his in-demand agent Jane Plough (Doon Mackichan) and roommate Ed Howzer-Black (Robert Bathurst), thwarted by nemeses like Ray “Ray Bloody Purchase” Purchase (Harry Peacock) and the boys down at Scramble Studios Soho (including Shazad Latif as Clem Fandango—who, yes, Toast can hear), and peppered with the type of deep-cut allusions to British theater, film, and television you can expect from a guy who made a whole covers album of U.K. TV theme songs and ident tunes. While Toast Of Tinseltown comes together, should American viewers catch up with Toast Of London on Netflix and IFC? Survey says…