Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Wednesday, May 13. All times are Eastern.

Top pick

What We Do In The Shadows (FX, 10:00 p.m.): Perhaps the mark of a great guest star is this: Their appearance makes you think both “wow, that’s a great get” and “geez, it’s about time” simultaneously. Such is the case with Mark Hamill turning up on What We Do In The Shadows.

Whoever the intense vamp Hamill is playing might be, he’s there hunting for Lazlo (Matt Berry), and that’s a most promising premise. Katie Rife will recap.

Can you binge it? All episodes to date await you on Hulu.

Regular coverage

Mrs. America (FX On Hulu, 3:01 a.m.)

Wild card

Survivor (CBS, 8 p.m., 40th-season finale): “I picked Ethan to win, so what do I know?” Rob Cesternino asked when The A.V. Club got him on the phone to share his thoughts on who will win Survivor: Winners At War. And it’s true: He did pick Ethan Zohn as the odds-on favorite to win season 40 when we asked for his thoughts ahead of the all-winners season premiere in February. But Cesternino—who made it to the final three on 2003’s Survivor: The Amazon, returned two seasons later for Survivor: All-Stars, and has spent the last 10 years hosting the Survivor recap podcast Rob Has A Podcast—is still the closest things we have to a true Survivor psychic. So, heading into Wednesday’s finale, here are Cesternino’s thoughts on who out of the final five has the best shot at winning it all—and who from Extinction Island could pull out an underdog win.” Read the rest of our interview with Cesternino here.