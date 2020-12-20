Mark Hamill Photo : Kevin Winter ( Getty Images )

Mark Hamill is clearly good at keeping secrets (unlike his Star Wars Universe pal Pedro Pascal), but the Luke Skywalker actor teetered right on the edge of a spoiler in his latest tweet.



If you are a Star Wars fan who likes to be surprised and you aren’t sure what this is about, then stop reading now. If that doesn’t describe you, please proceed.

“The fact that we were able to keep my involvement a secret for over a year with no leaks is nothing less than a miracle,” Hamill tweeted on Saturday. “A real triumph for spoiler-haters everywhere! #LooseLipsSinkStarships #STFU” The tweet was a follow-up to a more cryptic one he posted on Friday: “Seen anything good on TV lately?”

Out of context Hamill could be talking about anything here. He could have been the surprise on the upcoming Bachelorette finale, or a new member of Joe Biden’s cabinet. But, of course, that’s not the case and Hamill is referring to his computer-enhanced appearance on the season-two finale of The Mandalorian.

If you’ve made it this far and are not a Mandalorian viewer or internet scroller, here’s the gist: Hamill appeared in the final minutes of the Mandalorian season finale, which dropped Friday on Disney+. He was digitally de-aged to appear as Luke Skywalker would have just a few years after Return Of The Jedi. After a tearful goodbye, The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) relinquished guardianship of The Child (a.k.a. Grogu) and sent him off with Hamill’s Jedi to be trained to use his gifts. It wasn’t the only potential spoiler to come out of Friday’s episode, but it was the biggest shocker for sure.

Of course, Hamill didn’t explicitly give anything away—and technically he gave more than 24 hours for superfans to have seen the episode—but it does bring into question what an appropriate timeline for discussions of spoilers. It’s something we often contemplate here at The A.V. Club, as we want to give people a place to discuss their thoughts on something without ruining it for others. Sometimes we’re probably overly cautious, other times we’ve maybe been to brash. And when it comes to streaming, things get even more complicated.

Excuse us while we go curl into a ball and think about our spoiler policy...

