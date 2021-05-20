Bless this woman’s knees! Photo : Roy Rochlin ( Getty Images )

Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay shared an image of herself leaving the hospital and she detailed her recent extensive leg injuries, which included a broken knee.



With a pun-filled caption she says, “#ThatFeelingWhen, you go to the doctor, get an MRI and find out that you have a broken knee, a hairline fracture in your ankle, and a torn ligament. It’s always a good idea to go to the doctor. Immediately.” She threw in hashtags such as “#InOtherKneeNews #BustingPerpsWithBustedKnees #BraceYourself #NotTheBeesKnees” for good measure. Hargitay shared a photo of her and co-star Christopher Meloni last month f ollowing the wrap of shooting season 22 of the primetime series. With the season finale of Law & Order: SVU airing on June 3, hopefully Detective Benson has time to fully recoup before fighting crime in the streets of NYC again.



Despite how grisly her injuries sound, she shares that she will not have to undergo surgery. The jury is still out on how she received her injuries, but she assures fans it did not happen on the set of Law & Order. Phew. Perhaps the use of the hashtag “#YouShouldSeeTheOtherGuy” insinuates that the injuries happened happened in the midst of a rough and tumble brawl. Still, it sounds like we need some detectives to get to the bottom of this mystery immediately.