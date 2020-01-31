Maria Bamford's got a great idea for a reality show of her own

Earlier this week, comedian Maria Bamford dropped her latest special, Weakness Is The Brand, in whi ch she discusses—among topics ranging from mindfulness meditation retreats to merchandise-induced anxiety—her short-lived stint on Food Network’s Worst Cooks In America: Celebrity Edition. When we had the opportunity to sit down with Bamford this past month, we couldn’t resist asking about her adventures in reality television. She may have faced stiff competition from the likes of Ian Ziering and LaToya Jackson, but Bamford recalls the hardest part of the gig being the long shoot days, which put both her amateur cooking and her patience to the test. Though she didn’t fare well on Worst Cooks In America, the comedian said she’d be open to more reality TV in the future, and even went so far as to pitch us a low-stakes series of her own, which—we have to admit—we would absolutely watch.

Maria Bamford’s Weakness Is The Brand is available now on various platforms, including Comcast, Amazon Prime Video, Spectrum, Apple TV, Dish, Google Play, DirecTV, Vimeo, and YouTube.

Photo credit: Michael Desmond/Food Network