Maria Bamford and Richard Kind share what makes a successful couple

Josh Thomas’s sweet comedy Everything’s Gonna Be Okay thrives on the keenly observed interpersonal dynamics of its central quartet, so bringing some new faces into the mix for season two ran the risk of throwing off its delicate balance. Of course, when those “new faces” are beloved comedian Maria Bamford and beloved character actor Richard Kind, there’s really nothing to be worried about. As Suze and Toby—the over-attentive parents of Matilda’s (Kayla Cromer) friend Drea (Lillian Carrier)—the pair are a perfect match for the show’s silly earnestness, bringing chaos and Pavlova cake into everyone’s lives. Though Kind and Bamford have long admired one another’s work and have shared credits on animated series like Big Mouth and Bob’s Burgers, they had never met prior to Everything’s Gonna Be Okay. In the video above, the actors reveal how they quickly established their working relationship, and discuss what makes a successful couple, on-screen or off.

New episodes of Everything’s Gonna Be Okay air on Freeform every Thursday, then hit Hulu for streaming the next day.