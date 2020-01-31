Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Manhunt: Deadly Games' producers on working to get Richard Jewell's story right

Marah Eakin
Richard Jewell is one of recent history’s most wrongfully maligned characters. Cruelly and falsely accused of the Atlanta Olympic bombing in 1996, Jewell wasn’t completely exonerated until 2005—even though the FBI and other members of law enforcement and the media had known it wasn’t possible he’d committed the crime for years. He was the subject of a recent Clint Eastwood film, and now he’s the subject of a bingeable series by the creator of Manhunt: Unabomber that hits Spectrum all at once on February 3. The A.V. Club talked to Manhunt: Deadly Games executive producer Andrew Sodroski and director and executive producer Michael Dinner about their research, and what they’d say to the late Richard Jewell if they met him today.

